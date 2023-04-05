All Sections
Ukrainian defenders demonstrate their work with high-precision Excalibur projectiles

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 21:30
Ukrainian defenders demonstrate their work with high-precision Excalibur projectiles

Ukrainian defenders have demonstrated their work with US high-precision Excalibur projectiles.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote from serviceman Volodymyr, who works with artillery crews: "The impact of artillery and the use of high-precision Excalibur projectiles is of great importance for the effective exhaustion of the enemy.

The constant fire damage, which was inflicted by our artillerymen on the right bank [of the Dnipro – ed.] around the clock, led to the enemy losing a huge amount of equipment, in particular two S-300 systems, which the enemy used to fire on Mykolaiv."

Details: Ukrainian defenders have spoken about the fact that the Russian equipment starts to burn with the first or second shot.

Advertisement: