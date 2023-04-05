All Sections
Kremlin will never succeed in making Poland and Ukraine quarrel – Polish President

European PravdaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 21:55

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that the Kremlin will not be able to set Ukrainians and Poles against each other and divide them.

Source: Duda during a speech in Warsaw in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Duda stated that the invaders and occupiers have repeatedly tried to make Ukraine quarrel with Poland, to turn them against each other according to the divide and conquer principle.

Quote: "Today they are also trying; they are scaring the Poles with the Ukrainians and the Ukrainians with the Poles. But they will not succeed. That is why today we are sending a clear message to the Kremlin together from here: you will not be able to make us quarrel, you will not be able to divide us, never again," Duda said.

Duda noted that Ukraine and Poland have a long common history.

"That is why we are not afraid to talk about the most difficult stages of our history. We demonstrated this with a joint visit to Lviv to the Memorial of White Eagles and Sich Riflemen. We have a great history, a great culture and a great, beautiful future," the Polish president added.

Background: Poland and Ukraine have agreed on a new military aid package that will include armoured personnel carriers, air defence systems, mortars and other weapons.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

