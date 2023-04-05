Zelenskyy talks about military aid package from Poland

Poland and Ukraine have agreed on a new military aid package, which will include armoured personnel carriers, air defence systems, mortars and other weapons.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Quote: "A new defence package, which is very important for our soldiers right now, has been agreed. Today we are signing a document on the supply of Polish-made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, air defence systems, in particular the very effective Piorun MANPADS, MiG fighter jets and other weapons that we need so much," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that this is not only about support, but also about bilateral cooperation, in particular in terms of the procurement format. He said that this strengthens the defence potential of both Ukraine and Poland.

Background:

Poland and Ukraine have signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine and an agreement on cooperation in the joint production of 125 mm tank ammunition.

Ukraine would purchase 100 Polish-made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers from Poland.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country has already prepared eight more MiG-29 fighter jets to be supplied to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!