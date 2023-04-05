All Sections
Zelenskyy talks about military aid package from Poland

European PravdaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 20:04

Poland and Ukraine have agreed on a new military aid package, which will include armoured personnel carriers, air defence systems, mortars and other weapons.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Quote: "A new defence package, which is very important for our soldiers right now, has been agreed. Today we are signing a document on the supply of Polish-made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, air defence systems, in particular the very effective Piorun MANPADS, MiG fighter jets and other weapons that we need so much," Zelenskyy said.

Details: Zelenskyy noted that this is not only about support, but also about bilateral cooperation, in particular in terms of the procurement format. He said that this strengthens the defence potential of both Ukraine and Poland.

Background:

