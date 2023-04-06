Pentagon signs US$27.1 million contract for production of Abrams tanks for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has signed a $27.1 million contract with the American company General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), presumably to manufacture M1A1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine.

Details: The U.S. Department of Defense has said that General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, "was awarded a $27,100,000 firm-fixed-price contract", presumably for M1A1 tanks.

The funds were allocated according to the Initiative to promote the security of Ukraine. It provides for the ministry to enter into appropriate contracts with manufacturers, and not to provide one or another equipment and means directly from the Pentagon's stocks.

