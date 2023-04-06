All Sections
Russians said that "Ukrainian sabotage group" tried to break into Bryansk Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 6 April 2023, 12:47
Russians said that Ukrainian sabotage group tried to break into Bryansk Oblast

Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast in Russia, has said that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs has tried to break into the region's territory.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote from Bogomaz: "Today, the border department of the Federal Security Service of Russia for Bryansk Oblast stopped an attempt to enter the territory of the Russian Federation near the village of Sluchovsk, Pogarsky District, by a Ukrainian Sabotage and Reconnaissance Group (SRG) numbering 20 people."

Details: The Russian governor claims the Russian Armed Forces inflicted "disabling fire" on the SRG. The governor did not provide any other information.

Background: Russia said they had detained the pilot of an allegedly Ukrainian light aircraft that crashed in Bryansk Oblast before this. A bulletproof vest and a submachine gun were found near the crashed plane.

