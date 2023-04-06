Ukraine's defenders repel over 20 Russian attacks, 10 of them near Bakhmut – General Staff

As of 6 April, Ukrainian defenders repelled over 20 Russian attacks, around 10 of them on the Bakhmut front. The fiercest battles are continuing for Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 6 April

Quote: "On the Bakhmut front, the enemy continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut, trying to establish full control over it. The fierce battles are ongoing.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bohdanivka. Units of the Defence Forces repelled around 10 enemy attacks on the specified area of the front.

Over 15 settlements located near the contact line were affected by enemy attacks."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered six strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and equipment, and units from Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two clusters of Russian personnel, two fuel and lubricant storage points, and an electronic warfare station.

At the same time, Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders repelled over 20 Russian attacks. The hottest spots are still in the areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka.

In particular, on 6 April, Russian forces launched four missile and seven air strikes and deployed multiple launcher rocket systems to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas more than 10 times.

Apart from that, Russian forces deployed artillery and other weapons to attack settlements on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk fronts.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Spirne.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in and around Novokalynove, Severne, Pervomaiske, and Marinka.

The fiercest battles in the indicated area continue for Marinka, where the Ukrainian army repelled 13 Russian attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers fortified their defence positions. Russians attacked 15 settlements, including the city of Kherson.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





