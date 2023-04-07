All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia gains some momentum in Bakhmut – UK Intelligence

European PravdaFriday, 7 April 2023, 09:47
Russia gains some momentum in Bakhmut – UK Intelligence

Russia has deployed additional troops to the Bakhmut area and begun to use artillery more efficiently in the area, achieving some success.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the UK Ministry of Defence report, in recent days, Russian forces have regained some momentum in the battle for Bakhmut. Since late March 2023, their advance had largely stalled.

Advertisement:

Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre, and has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River, as stated by the UK Ministry of Defence. 

Ukraine’s key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened.

"Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector. There is realistic possibility that, locally, Wagner and Russian MoD commanders have paused their ongoing feud and improved co-operation," the UK Defence Intelligence said. 

Background:

  • John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said on Monday that Ukraine is still fighting hard for the eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, despite Russian propagandists’ claims.
  • Kirby’s remarks responded to the video released by Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin on Sunday, 2 April. In the video, Prigozhin says that a Russian flag was raised above a key administrative building in Bakhmut, marking the city’s "official" transition under Russian control.
  • In response, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stressed that Russia was far from capturing Bakhmut and said that fighting in the vicinity of the administrative building in question was still underway.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: