We don't trade territories – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to Brazilian President on giving Crimea to Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 7 April 2023, 13:09
In response to the Brazilian president's recent proposal to give the Crimean peninsula to Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ukraine does not trade its territories.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, on Facebook

Quote from Nikolenko: "Ukraine appreciates the efforts of the President of Brazil to find a solution to stop Russian aggression. At the same time, we must make it clear: Ukraine does not trade its territories."

Details: Nikolenko has stressed that there is no legal, political or moral reason why Ukraine should give up even an inch of Ukrainian land.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry has pointed out Ukraine's position once again: any mediation efforts to restore peace in Ukraine must be based on respect for the sovereignty and full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

Background: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has proposed that Ukraine cede the Crimean peninsula to Russia to put an end to the war.

