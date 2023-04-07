All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We don't trade territories – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to Brazilian President on giving Crimea to Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 7 April 2023, 13:09
We don't trade territories – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to Brazilian President on giving Crimea to Russia

In response to the Brazilian president's recent proposal to give the Crimean peninsula to Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ukraine does not trade its territories.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, on Facebook

Quote from Nikolenko: "Ukraine appreciates the efforts of the President of Brazil to find a solution to stop Russian aggression. At the same time, we must make it clear: Ukraine does not trade its territories."

Details: Nikolenko has stressed that there is no legal, political or moral reason why Ukraine should give up even an inch of Ukrainian land.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry has pointed out Ukraine's position once again: any mediation efforts to restore peace in Ukraine must be based on respect for the sovereignty and full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

Background: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has proposed that Ukraine cede the Crimean peninsula to Russia to put an end to the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:57
Three people can talk about the war officially – Deputy Defence Minister about the "data leak"
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: