Brazilian president proposes Ukraine cede Crimea to Russia to stop the war

Iryna BalachukFriday, 7 April 2023, 09:24
Brazilian president proposes Ukraine cede Crimea to Russia to stop the war

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has proposed that Ukraine cede the Crimean peninsula to Russia to put an end to the war.

Source: Le Figaro, citing Lula da Silva during a press conference in Brazil on 6 April

Quote from Lula da Silva: "[Russian President Vladimir Putin] cannot capture the territory of Ukraine. Perhaps we can discuss Crimea. But he has to think about his invasion […] But neither can Zelenskyy get everything he wants [...] The world needs peace [...] We must find a solution."

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video call with Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss the implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula. Zelenskyy thanked Brazil for its support for Ukraine’s resolution on peace and the country’s territorial integrity. The two leaders also discussed diplomatic efforts that might put an end to Russian aggression and bring peace to Ukraine and the rest of the world.
  • In April, Andrii Sybiha, an advisor to President Zelenskyy, told the Financial Times that Ukraine was prepared to discuss Crimea’s future with Russia if the Ukrainian Armed Forces reach the border of the Russian-occupied peninsula.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukraine would make no territorial concessions to Russia and would not negotiate with Russia on the fate of occupied Crimea.

Advertisement: