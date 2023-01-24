Zelenskyy dismisses four heads of Oblast State Administration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the heads of Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administrations.

Source: relevant decrees on the president's website

Details:

Yaroslav Yanushevych has been dismissed as Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration;

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi dismissed as Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration;

Oleksandr Starukh dismissed as Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration;

Valentyn Reznichenko dismissed as Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

Previously: Zelenskyy also dismissed Oleksii Kuleba from the post of the Head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, however he immediately appointed Kuleba as deputy head of the President's Office replacing Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Background: Valentyn Reznichenko is a subject of criminal proceedings opened following the Ukrainska Pravda and Skhemy investigation about his close friend. A business belonging to Reznichenko’s friend was allocated 1.5 billion hryvnias for roads in the oblast.

