All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy dismisses four heads of Oblast State Administration

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 24 January 2023, 20:31
Zelenskyy dismisses four heads of Oblast State Administration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the heads of Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administrations.

Source: relevant decrees on the president's website

Details:

Advertisement:
  • Yaroslav Yanushevych has been dismissed as Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration;
  • Dmytro Zhyvytskyi dismissed as Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration;
  • Oleksandr Starukh dismissed as Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration;
  • Valentyn Reznichenko dismissed as Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

Previously: Zelenskyy also dismissed Oleksii Kuleba from the post of the Head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, however he immediately appointed Kuleba as deputy head of the President's Office replacing Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Background: Valentyn Reznichenko is a subject of criminal proceedings opened following the Ukrainska Pravda and Skhemy investigation about his close friend. A business belonging to Reznichenko’s friend was allocated 1.5 billion hryvnias for roads in the oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: