Border outpost head found shot dead in Volyn Oblast

The head of a border outpost who came to the call about an explosion of a mini vehicle was found shot dead in Volyn Oblast; law enforcers are investigating whether it was a suicide.

Source: Konkurent TV citing Tetiana Muravel, spokeswoman of the territorial administration of the State Bureau of Investigation; UP, citing sources in State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and State Bureau of Investigation

Details: According to Muravel, a military man on an excavator ran over a landmine in Volyn Oblast. He was not injured, but the head of the border outpost, who arrived at the scene of the incident, was found shot dead.

Quote: "Soon, the head of the border outpost arrived at the scene of the incident, together with the inspector of the border service. Having inspected the area, the chief left allegedly to make a phone call and after some time, a sound similar to a shot was heard. The head of the guard was found not far from the scene of the incident with a gunshot wound to the head."

More details: Investigations are ongoing and the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Proceedings were opened under Articles 115 and 425 of the Criminal Code (intentional murder marked as suicide and negligent attitude to military service).

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine confirmed the death of the military officer. The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to the UP that they are investigating the incident.

