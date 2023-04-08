Loud explosion heard in Sevastopol
Saturday, 8 April 2023, 13:50
A loud explosion was heard in the city of Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, on 8 April.
Source: Crimea.Reality
Details: A correspondent of the outlet reports that a loud explosion, similar to an artillery volley, was heard in Sevastopol.
The occupiers report that the explosions are connected to the current military exercises.
Note: Previously, media reported explosions in Feodosiia and presumably the volleys of air defence systems.
