Ukraine's Security Service "cleans up garbage" in Bakhmut before Easter

Fighters of the Security Service of Ukraine have released a video showing how they repulsed a Russian attack in Bakhmut.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Special officers of the Security Service of Ukraine are joining in with the all-Ukrainian Saturday toloka [a meet-up to accomplish a task together or for communal fundraising, most often cleaning up the neighbourhood – ed.]: we’re cleaning up garbage from our beautiful land!

We are preparing for Easter with pure intentions and a strong spirit."

