Ukraine brings back another 31 children kidnapped by Russia

On Saturday, 8 April, 31 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia from the occupied territories were brought back to Ukraine.

Source: Mykola Kuleba, Presidential Commissioner for Child Rights of Ukraine (2014-2021) and CEO of Save Ukraine charitable foundation

Quote: "The fifth rescue mission is now ending, and 31 children will arrive in Kyiv in a few hours."

Details: He noted that with each mission, "the number of hours of FSB interrogations, [number of] ordeals that families have to go through to get their children back, increases."

