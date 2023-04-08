All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Twitter lifts restrictions on Russian government accounts

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 8 April 2023, 16:17
 
GETTY IMAGES

Twitter has lifted restrictions on accounts linked to the Russian government that were put in place last April after the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: The Telegraph

Tests conducted by the media last week showed that Russian government accounts appear at the top of certain search results and in other account suggestions for subscriptions.

Advertisement:

In particular, we are talking about the accounts of Russian President Putin, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and their embassy in Britain.

Last April, in the weeks after Russian troops entered Ukraine, Twitter said it would "not amplify or recommend government accounts belonging to states that limit access to free information and are engaged in armed interstate conflict", saying the policy would instantly apply to Russian government accounts.

It said this would mean the accounts would not be recommended in searches, the home timeline and other parts of the service.

However, now Russian government accounts featured at the top of certain search results and would show up in Twitter’s algorithmically-driven For You feed for a newly created account, even when it did not follow them.

A former Twitter executive confirmed that it would be exceedingly unlikely that this change would have happened accidentally, or without the knowledge and direction of the company's staff.

Twitter also lifted restrictions on Russian and Chinese state media accounts last week, among them RT and the Global Times, introduced in 2020.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: