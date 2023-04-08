Russians try to capture Bakhmut, intense battles underway in Marinka – General Staff report

As of Saturday, 8 April, Russian troops continued their offensive on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts; in particular, they are trying to take the city of Bakhmut under full control.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 April

Details: During the day, the Russian forces launched 2 missile and 34 air strikes, carrying out more than 36 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems. The probability of missile and air strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka fronts; more than 35 attacks were repelled.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formation of offensive groups of the Russian forces have been detected. During the day, they shelled the settlements of Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast, Seredyna-Buda, Baranivka, Bezsalivka, Volfyne, Turia, Vysoke in Sumy Oblast, as well as Veterynarne, Vilkhivka, Ternova, Vovchansk, Karaichne and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Krokhmalne, Kindrashivka, Pishchane and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were struck on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, during the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area south of Kuzmyne and Verkhnokamianske. Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka and Luhansk Oblast, as well as Yampolivka, Torske, Siversk, Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russians continue to conduct offensive actions, try to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, skirmishes persist. During the day, the occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Bohdanivka. Units of the defence forces repelled about 10 attacks on the indicated section of the front. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora and Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast were affected by shelling.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Marinka. The fiercest battles on the indicated section of the front continued for Marinka, where more than 10 Russian attacks were repelled. At the same time, Novokalynove, Kamianka, Stepove, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast were struck by shelling.

During the day, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front. They shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Novomaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continued to build up defence lines and positions in terms of fortification. They carried out shelling of settlements bordering the line of military confrontation. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Novosilka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast, as well as the city of Kherson.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out eight strikes on clusters of Russian personnel. A reconnaissance UAV was also shot down.

Units of Rocket and Artillery Forces struck two clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one ammunition storage point, one position of anti-aircraft defence systems and three radio electronic warfare stations of the Russian army.

