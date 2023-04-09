All Sections
Kremlin seeks to portray situation in annexed territories as normalised – UK Intelligence

European PravdaSunday, 9 April 2023, 09:14

The Kremlin is trying to present the situation in the annexed territories of Ukraine as being normalised, despite active hostilities.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence service noted that on 5 April 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired a full session of Russia’s Security Council, the first such event since October 2022.

The main report was presented by Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and discussed reconstruction, law enforcement and public order in the illegally-annexed areas of Ukraine.

Quote: "The choice of Kolokoltsev as the main speaker is likely an attempt by the Kremlin to portray the situation in those territories as being normalised," the UK MoD stressed.

Details: In reality, much of the area remains an active combat zone, subject to partisan attacks, and with extremely limited access to basic services for many citizens.

Background: Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence stated that Russia failed to bring Ukraine's unified energy system to collapse at the end of 2022, and now this campaign has been effectively curtailed.

