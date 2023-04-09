Kharkiv Oblast: Man steps on Russian butterfly landmine while farming
A man in Kharkiv Oblast was injured by a Russian anti-personnel mine on 9 April; he is in hospital.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast
Details: The State Emergency Service noted that the event took place in the village of Snizhkivka, Izium district.
A 38-year-old man stepped on an anti-personnel butterfly mine.
As a result of the explosion, the man received shrapnel wounds. He is in the hospital.
