Trump criticises Ukraine aid package at Republican Party meeting

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 June 2024, 21:41
On 13 June, Donald Trump criticised the US$60 billion Ukraine aid package in a private meeting with Republican Party officials at the Capitol.

Source: Reuters with reference to the participants of the meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At a closed-door meeting, the US ex-president stated that he would seek to increase the Republican majority in the House of Representatives and urged party members to put aside internal disagreements.

Trump also discussed real political moves, such as abandoning the concept of prohibiting abortion at the federal level, lowering taxes on tip money to secure the votes of service workers, and backing tariffs to safeguard the US steel sector.

Don Bacon, a spokesman for the far-right side of Republicans, also stated Trump criticised Ukraine's US$60 billion aid package, which received bipartisan approval.

"He's like, if Ukraine wins, what will be the benefit?" said Bacon.

Trump has often boasted that if elected, he could negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours. However, he has repeatedly refused to publicly specify how he would do so.

There have been reports in the media that Trump supposedly seeks to push Ukraine to make concessions to Russia and transfer Ukrainian territories, in particular Crimea and Donbas, under its control.

Subjects: TrumpUSAaid for Ukraine
