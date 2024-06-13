Commander of Georgian Legion in Ukraine claims he was poisoned

Mamuka Mamulashvili, the commander of the Georgian Legion, has claimed that he has been poisoned with different chemicals. Now that the soldier is in good shape, he has contacted law enforcement about the poisoning.

Source: Mamulashvili in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The commander of the Georgian Legion stated that he had been concerned about abdominal cramps for a long time, but doctors were unable to determine the cause. A toxicological investigation in a German laboratory revealed that the body contains significant quantities of arsenic, mercury, and tin, which were most likely ingested through food.

Mamulashvili’s test results Photo: provided by Mamulashvili to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "It is really difficult to calculate; the toxicologist estimates that it takes about four to five months for the poison to be in the blood. During this time, I could have eaten wherever and with whomever. It could well have been in Germany, where fragments were taken out of me in February of this year. And I didn't like the fact that there were mostly Russian staff in the hospital, specifically nurses. When I inquired if they might poison me there, the doctor told me that everything had been thoroughly tested. However, following the operation, severe spasms developed."

Details: According to Mamulashvili, the military prosecutor's office and the National Police are conducting an inquiry into his suspected poisoning.

According to the soldier, two attempts to poison him with arsenic and an unknown toxic chemical material were made a few years ago.

