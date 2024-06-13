All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Commander of Georgian Legion in Ukraine claims he was poisoned

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 June 2024, 22:43
Commander of Georgian Legion in Ukraine claims he was poisoned

Mamuka Mamulashvili, the commander of the Georgian Legion, has claimed that he has been poisoned with different chemicals. Now that the soldier is in good shape, he has contacted law enforcement about the poisoning.

Source: Mamulashvili in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda 

Details: The commander of the Georgian Legion stated that he had been concerned about abdominal cramps for a long time, but doctors were unable to determine the cause. A toxicological investigation in a German laboratory revealed that the body contains significant quantities of arsenic, mercury, and tin, which were most likely ingested through food.

Advertisement:
 
Mamulashvili’s test results
Photo: provided by Mamulashvili to Ukrainska Pravda 

Quote: "It is really difficult to calculate; the toxicologist estimates that it takes about four to five months for the poison to be in the blood. During this time, I could have eaten wherever and with whomever. It could well have been in Germany, where fragments were taken out of me in February of this year. And I didn't like the fact that there were mostly Russian staff in the hospital, specifically nurses. When I inquired if they might poison me there, the doctor told me that everything had been thoroughly tested. However, following the operation, severe spasms developed."

Details: According to Mamulashvili, the military prosecutor's office and the National Police are conducting an inquiry into his suspected poisoning.

According to the soldier, two attempts to poison him with arsenic and an unknown toxic chemical material were made a few years ago.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GeorgiaArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Georgia
Georgian volunteer and Kolos footballer Sergo Gornakashvili killed in action
Stand up for Georgia
Georgian Parliament approves controversial law on "foreign agents" in final reading
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: