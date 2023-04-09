All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Several explosions heard in Tokmak

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 April 2023, 15:41
Several explosions heard in Tokmak

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on a number of explosions in the neighbouring city of Tokmak on Palm Sunday, 9 April.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram 

Quote: "Six loud explosions near the temporarily occupied Tokmak.

Advertisement:

Our willow is beating Russian soldiers ['The willow beats, not I beat, in a week, there will be Easter' is a Ukrainian phrase typically spoken on Palm Sunday – ed.]."

Background: The mayor of Melitopol counted 15 destroyed concentration points of Russians in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast within two weeks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: