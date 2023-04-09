Several explosions heard in Tokmak

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on a number of explosions in the neighbouring city of Tokmak on Palm Sunday, 9 April.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "Six loud explosions near the temporarily occupied Tokmak.

Our willow is beating Russian soldiers ['The willow beats, not I beat, in a week, there will be Easter' is a Ukrainian phrase typically spoken on Palm Sunday – ed.]."

Background: The mayor of Melitopol counted 15 destroyed concentration points of Russians in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast within two weeks.

