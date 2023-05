Air defence activated in Kyiv and oblast

Air defence units are operating in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv oblast.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence is operating!

Keep calm! Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Quote from the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "Air defence is operating in Kyiv Oblast!"

"Do not disclose information, do not record or share the results of the actions of air defence forces online."

