Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 29 May 2024, 11:30
ASC 890. Photo: flickr.com

Sweden has announced its sixteenth package of military aid to Ukraine, the largest package for the country. It will cost SEK 13.3 billion (about €1.16 billion).

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Swedish government 

The government reported that the package will allow Ukraine to strengthen its air defence and meet its priority needs.

As part of this package, Sweden will hand over ASC-890 Airborne Surveillance and Control aircraft. These aircraft will provide Ukraine with "a completely new capability against both airborne and maritime targets" and strengthen its ability to hit targets. The aircraft will also be supplied alongside training and technical equipment.

Sweden will also provide the entire Swedish stock of 302 armoured personnel carriers to support the development of new brigades in the Ukrainian army.

The package also includes RB 99-AMRAAM missiles, which can be used on aircraft and in ground-based air defence systems, artillery ammunition, and resources to service previously supplied equipment. 

The 16th military support package also includes fuel tanker vehicles, which are redundant in the Swedish Armed Forces, along with financial support for coalitions of forces and assets and financial support for funds and temporary initiatives that make it possible to quickly purchase equipment for Ukraine on a large scale.

The package also further strengthens Ukraine's ability to manage combat operations by providing terminals with satellite communications subscriptions.

Background:

