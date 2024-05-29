All Sections
Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 29 May 2024, 10:23
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with his campaign donors, has said that he would have bombed Moscow and Beijing, writes The Washington Post.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Washington Post

Details: The publication writes that Trump often talks about foreign policy at fundraising events.

At one of these events, it is claimed Trump suggested that he would have bombed Moscow and Beijing had Russia had invaded Ukraine or China had occupied Taiwan under his presidency.

WP notes that the former US president surprised some donors with these words.

For reference: At the time of Trump's first presidential term, Russia had already occupied Crimea and part of Donbas.

Background:

  • There have been recent media reports saying if Trump wins the election in November 2024, he can request that NATO members spend not 2% but 3% of GDP on defence.
  • It is worth noting that in February, Trump, at a pre-election event, told how he had threatened his allies to "encourage Russia" to attack them to force them to increase their contributions to NATO's collective security. His controversial statement was met with a negative reaction among the allies in the Alliance.

Subjects: TrumpRussiaChina
