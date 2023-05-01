Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills on the extension of martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada.

Source: bills 9259 and 9260

Details: There is currently no text of the bills, so the deadline for the extension of the martial law and mobilisation is unknown.

Earlier: The martial law has been in force in Ukraine since 24 February, 2022. It was last extended until 20 May.

