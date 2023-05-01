All Sections
Russian Federation lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the Bakhmut front in 5 months

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 1 May 2023, 22:41
Over the past 5 months, Russia has lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the Bakhmut front, including more than 20,000 killed in battle, almost half of whom are Wagner Group soldiers.

Source: Reuters with reference to the statement of the White House national security spokesperson John Kirby

Quote: "Russia has exhausted its military stockpiles and its armed forces. Since December alone, we estimate that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed in battle, almost half of whom were Wagner Group soldiers."

Details: According to Kirby, this data is confirmed by US intelligence.

He emphasised that Russia's attempt to attack Donbas through Bakhmut failed, the Russian Federation was unable to capture "any real strategically important territory."

He added that the Russian successes in the city of Bakhmut were achieved through a "terrible cost," and Ukraine's defences in this area remain strong. According to him, the number of casualties was three times the number of American casualties in the Guadalcanal campaign during World War II.

