Air defence destroyed 3 Russian Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 07:40
Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using Shahed drones at night, Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down three of them.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The aggressor launched drones on the oblast again."
Advertisement:
Details: According to Lysak, units of the Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed three Russian Shahed drones around midnight.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!