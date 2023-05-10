Air defence destroyed 3 Russian Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using Shahed drones at night, Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down three of them.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor launched drones on the oblast again."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Lysak, units of the Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed three Russian Shahed drones around midnight.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!