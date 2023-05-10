Poland summons Russian ambassador due to dangerous interception of its plane by Russian fighter jet

Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreyev has summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland in connection with the incident over the Black Sea, when a Russian Su-35 fighter jet performed a dangerous interception of a plane belonging to the Polish Border Service.

Details: He reported that on 10 May, the Russian ambassador to Poland was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the Russian diplomat was handed a note of protest in connection with the incident involving the Russian fighter jet against the Polish plane.

W dniu 10 maja do MSZ wezwany został ambasador Federacji Rosyjskiej w Polsce Siergiej Andriejew.

W trakcie spotkania rosyjskiemu dyplomacie wręczono notę protestacyjną, dotyczącą incydentu z udziałem rosyjskiego myśliwca wobec samolotu Straży Granicznej RP. — Łukasz Jasina (@RzecznikMSZ) May 10, 2023

Quote: "We strongly condemn the provocative and aggressive behaviour of the Russian side, which is a serious international incident," Yasina said.

As reported, on Friday, a Russian Su-35 aircraft performed a dangerous interception of an L410 TURBOLET aircraft belonging to the Polish Border Guard Service, which was performing a scheduled patrol mission under the auspices of Frontex over the Black Sea in international airspace in cooperation with Romanian services.

The incident resulted in much turbulence on the Polish border plane. During the incident, the five-person crew of Polish border guards temporarily lost control of the plane and began to lose altitude. NATO warplanes were ready to interfere in the incident.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller commented on the interception of the plane of Polish border guards by a Russian fighter, saying that it was a planned provocation.

Frontex patrols over the Black Sea were temporarily suspended due to the incident.

