Air Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 May 2023, 17:06
PHOTO BY AIR FORCE OF UKRAINE

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, has met with combat pilots at one of the operational airfields.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Details: Oleshchuk has said that he thanked the pilots for the titanic work they do every day in the Ukrainian skies, and discussed urgent problems and potential issues with them.

Quote: "As per the good tradition, I have signed a HARM American anti-radar missile for the occupiers! My message is partially censored, but I hope they read it in full – maybe not all of them…

I am sure that in a while, we will be signing these American missiles on American fighter jets! We can do it in English!

I am grateful to the Ukrainian pilots and all those who make the flights possible!"

