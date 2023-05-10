All Sections
Ukrainian Special Forces hit 14 Russian targets with attack drones in 2 days

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 May 2023, 18:03
Ukrainian Special Forces hit 14 Russian targets with attack drones in 2 days
BILI VOVKY (WHITE WOLVES) UNIT OF CENTRE FOR SPECIAL OPERATIONS ALPHA. PHOTO BY SSU

The Bili Vovky (White Wolves) unit of the Centre for Special Operations Alpha of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detected and destroyed Russian weapons with attack drones.

Source: SSU’s press service

Quote: "Two days of work by SSU specialists resulted in the destruction of 14 targets in the ranks of occupiers: four tanks, two BMP-3s and four armoured fighting vehicles."

Details: In addition, two dugouts, an ammunition depot and vehicles were hit.

The front, where the effective work of SBU special forces took place, is not made public as usual.

Advertisement: