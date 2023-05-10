All Sections
Russian forces conduct over 30 assaults on key fronts – General Staff report

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 May 2023, 18:44
STOCK PHOTO: UKRAINE’S TERRITORIAL DEFENCE FORCES

On 10 May, Russian occupation forces carried out more than 30 assaults on the four key fronts. The cities of Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 10 May

Details: The General Staff reported that on 10 May Russian forces launched an S-300 missile on civilian infrastructure facilities in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces also carried out 35 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct four further attacks on positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian settlements in Kherson Oblast, injuring several civilians and damaging or destroying a number of private residential houses and civilian infrastructure facilities.

There is an ongoing threat of further missile strikes and airstrikes across Ukraine.

Russian forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where they conducted over 30 assaults over the course of the day. Fierce fighting for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka continues.

Meanwhile, over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out three airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian anti-aircraft missile system, two areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, a fuel and lubricant storage point, and an electronic warfare system.

