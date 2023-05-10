Russians strike Kherson Oblast with mortars, killing one civilian

In the afternoon on 10 May, the invaders fired mortars at one of the villages in the Kakhovka district, as a result of which a local resident was killed.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 10 May at about 17:00, the invaders fired mortars at one of the villages in the Kakhovka district.

A local resident sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of the attack."

Details: This attack damaged houses and outbuildings.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder [Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine].

