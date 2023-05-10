All Sections
Ukraine is ready for an offensive, but Russia has set up significant defensive lines – Stoltenberg

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 20:56

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for an offensive, but the occupation forces of the Russian Federation were able to equip "significant defensive lines".

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview with the CNN TV channel, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We should never underestimate the Russians. The front lines have been static for a long time, and the Russians have been able to build significant defensive lines to counter the planned counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

Details: At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian Forces received the necessary equipment from the West, and the servicemen were trained.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for not to consider the expected counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops as the last one.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes that Ukraine has the resources needed to win back the territory captured by Russia during the expected counteroffensive.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley stated that he expects the success of Ukraine's planned counteroffensive, but he warns that he may not live up to high expectations.

Advertisement: