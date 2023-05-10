All Sections
Man arrested in Belarus for singing Ukraine's national anthem in karaoke

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 10 May 2023, 21:55
stock photo

In Belarus, a man was arrested for seven days for performing the national anthem of Ukraine in karaoke.

Source: Belarusian Viasna Human Rights Centre 

Quote: "In early April in Brest, a man was convicted under Article 24.23 of the Code of Administrative Offences who was accused of performing the national anthem of Ukraine in a local karaoke bar, ‘publicly expressing his social and political interests’. He pleaded not guilty and explained that he did it despite the request of a man [from Russia - ed.], who asked him not to sing Ukrainian songs."

Details: The Belarusian was found guilty of "picketing" and sentenced to seven days in custody.

Background:

  • In April, a 70-year old Moscow woman was convicted in Russia for "discrediting the Russian army" over a conversation in a sanatorium canteen.

