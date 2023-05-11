Russians strike Sumy Oblast 11 times, killing one civilian and causing damage

On 10 May, Russian invaders carried out 11 attacks on the border region of Sumy Oblast. 65 strikes were recorded. One civilian was killed and damage was caused.

Details: The Russians hit Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with mortars (29 strikes) and artillery (6 strikes). A private house, a farm garage and power lines were damaged in one of the tubed artillery attacks on the village of Pavlivka. A local resident, 55, was killed when he was hit by a fragment of an artillery shell at his home.

A mortar attack was carried out on the Khotin hromada (3 strikes).

In the Esman hromada, shelling from self-propelled guns was recorded (2 strikes).

The Russians dropped 13 mortar bombs on the territory of the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Mortar attacks (5 strikes) were recorded in the Novoslobidske hromada.

In the Yunakivka hromada, mortar attacks (3 strikes) and shelling (3 strikes) were recorded. A private house was damaged.

