All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Sumy Oblast 11 times, killing one civilian and causing damage

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 00:19
Russians strike Sumy Oblast 11 times, killing one civilian and causing damage

On 10 May, Russian invaders carried out 11 attacks on the border region of Sumy Oblast. 65 strikes were recorded. One civilian was killed and damage was caused. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians hit Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with mortars (29 strikes) and artillery (6 strikes). A private house, a farm garage and power lines were damaged in one of the tubed artillery attacks on the village of Pavlivka. A local resident, 55, was killed when he was hit by a fragment of an artillery shell at his home.

Advertisement:

A mortar attack was carried out on the Khotin hromada (3 strikes).

In the Esman hromada, shelling from self-propelled guns was recorded (2 strikes).

The Russians dropped 13 mortar bombs on the territory of the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Mortar attacks (5 strikes) were recorded in the Novoslobidske hromada.

In the Yunakivka hromada, mortar attacks (3 strikes) and shelling (3 strikes) were recorded. A private house was damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: