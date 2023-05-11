All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Sumy Oblast 11 times, killing one civilian and causing damage

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 11 May 2023, 00:19
Russians strike Sumy Oblast 11 times, killing one civilian and causing damage

On 10 May, Russian invaders carried out 11 attacks on the border region of Sumy Oblast. 65 strikes were recorded. One civilian was killed and damage was caused. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians hit Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with mortars (29 strikes) and artillery (6 strikes). A private house, a farm garage and power lines were damaged in one of the tubed artillery attacks on the village of Pavlivka. A local resident, 55, was killed when he was hit by a fragment of an artillery shell at his home.

A mortar attack was carried out on the Khotin hromada (3 strikes).

In the Esman hromada, shelling from self-propelled guns was recorded (2 strikes).

The Russians dropped 13 mortar bombs on the territory of the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Mortar attacks (5 strikes) were recorded in the Novoslobidske hromada.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In the Yunakivka hromada, mortar attacks (3 strikes) and shelling (3 strikes) were recorded. A private house was damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: