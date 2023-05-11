Ukrainian defenders repel almost 40 Russian attacks

PHOTO BY THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The defence forces of Ukraine repelled 39 Russian attacks on four fronts on 10 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 May

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched one S-300 missile at the civilian infrastructure of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. In addition, they carried out 45 air strikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements in Kherson Oblast 53 times. Civilians were injured, private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high, as the enemy continues to use terror tactics.

The enemy continues to focus its primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – 39 enemy attacks were repelled. The fiercest fighting continues for the towns of Bakhmut and Marinka."

Details: No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. Specific units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to be deployed at training grounds in the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians fired mortars and artillery at Bleshnia, Leonivka, Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast; Bachivsk, Khodyne, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Volfyne, Bilovody, Popivka, Pavlivka and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, and Veterynarne, Zelene, Hatyshche, Zybyne and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions. They carried out air strikes in the areas of Masiutivka, Pershotravneve and Terny. Moreover, the settlements of Mykolaivka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Serebrianka Forest. They carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne. Makiivka, Bilohorivka and Vesele in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Spirne and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the town of Bakhmut. They carried out air strikes in the areas of Torske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and Bila Hora. Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were shelled.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Avdiivka. They carried out airstrikes, hitting Novokalynove and Avdiivka. They fired on the settlements of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled numerous Russian attacks near the town of Marinka. Heorhiivka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian troops conducted offensive actions in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka during the day but were unsuccessful. They carried out air strikes near Prechystivka and Novosilka. They fired on Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novoukrainka.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. They carried out air strikes in the areas of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, Kizomys and Stanislav. They shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mykilske, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhya Oblast; Marhanets and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; and Kherson, Dudchany, Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Berehove, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out four airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Over the past day, the defenders destroyed five Russian UAVs of various types.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one anti-aircraft missile system, two clusters of Russian military manpower, one petrol storage point, two artillery units on their firing positions and an electronic warfare station.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!