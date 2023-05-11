Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
Thursday, 11 May 2023, 07:45
Roman Starovoit, the governor of Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, has claimed that Ukraine struck an electrical substation in the oblast on the morning of 10 May.
Source: Starovoit on Telegram
Quote: "Early in the morning 5 strikes from Ukraine were recorded at an electrical substation in the village of Tyotkine, Glushkovsky district."
Details: According to the governor, the power supply was partially disrupted as a result of the attack.
Earlier:
- Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, has said that a UAV was shot down near the city of Kursk in the early hours of 10 May.
- And Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that a drone attacked an administrative building in the city of Starodub on the night of 11 May.
