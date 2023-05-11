Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast

Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation. Photos from Wikipedia

Roman Starovoit, the governor of Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, has claimed that Ukraine struck an electrical substation in the oblast on the morning of 10 May.

Source: Starovoit on Telegram

Quote: "Early in the morning 5 strikes from Ukraine were recorded at an electrical substation in the village of Tyotkine, Glushkovsky district."

Details: According to the governor, the power supply was partially disrupted as a result of the attack.

Earlier:

Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, has said that a UAV was shot down near the city of Kursk in the early hours of 10 May.

And Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that a drone attacked an administrative building in the city of Starodub on the night of 11 May.

