Russia claims drone attacked administrative building in Bryansk Oblast

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that a drone attacked an administrative building in the city of Starodub.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote: "A Ukrainian drone has attacked an administrative building in Starodub."

Details: The governor said no one was injured in the UAV attack.

Reference: Russia’s Bryansk Oblast borders Ukraine’s Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts to the south.

Earlier: Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, said a UAV was shot down near the city of Kursk in the early hours of 10 May.

