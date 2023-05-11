All Sections
Russia shelled village in Kharkiv Oblast with Tornado multiple rocket launchers, teenager among wounded

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 11 May 2023, 14:40
AFTERMATH OF THE SHELLING OF THE VILLAGE OF VELYKYI BURLUK ON 11 MAY, PHOTO BY THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

In the afternoon of 11 May, the Russian military struck the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast with Tornado multiple-launch rocket systems, injuring two people, including a teenager.

Source: the press service of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy shelled the village of Velykyi Burluk of the Kupiansk district.

A 16-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman suffered explosive and shrapnel injuries in  the shelling. Both victims have been hospitalised, and now doctors are helping them."

Details: The prosecutor's office specified that the shelling was recorded around 11:40, Kyiv time. According to preliminary data, the occupiers struck with Tornado multiple rocket launchers.

As a result of the attack, private residential buildings and residents' cars were damaged.

 

Advertisement: