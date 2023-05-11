Russia put former adviser to Head of Ukrainian President's Office on list of terrorists; he reacted to this statement
Russia included the former adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksii Arestovych, on the list of terrorists and extremists.
Source: Russian propaganda agency "RIA Novosti"
Details: Arestovych's last name appeared in the "List of terrorists and extremists" of Rosfinmonitoring [Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service – ed.].
Arestovych's place of birth in the list is indicated to be Tsiteli-Tskaro, Georgian SSR.
Arestovych reacted to this with the words, "Not a big deal, but what a pleasure".
❗️Актер Артур Смольянинов и экс-советник главы офиса Зеленского Алексей Арестович— Arestovych (@arestovych) May 11, 2023
включены в перечень террористов и экстремистов Росфинмониторинга.
———
Мелочь, а приятно.)
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!