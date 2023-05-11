Russia launches missile attack on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, there are casualties

Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on 11 May in which at least six people were injured.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram

Details: Yermak reported that six people were injured in the missile attack on territory adjacent to residential buildings. The victims are receiving medical aid.

