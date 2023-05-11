Russia launches missile attack on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, there are casualties
Thursday, 11 May 2023, 16:58
Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on 11 May in which at least six people were injured.
Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram
Details: Yermak reported that six people were injured in the missile attack on territory adjacent to residential buildings. The victims are receiving medical aid.
