Russia launches missile attack on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, there are casualties

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 11 May 2023, 16:58
Russia launches missile attack on Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, there are casualties
Photo from Andrii Yermak's Telegram

Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on 11 May in which at least six people were injured.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram

Details: Yermak reported that six people were injured in the missile attack on territory adjacent to residential buildings. The victims are receiving medical aid.

