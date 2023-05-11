All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force explains why it is not possible to talk about 90% air defence efficiency

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 11 May 2023, 21:25
Ukraine's Air Force explains why it is not possible to talk about 90% air defence efficiency

It is possible to talk about the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defence in percentage terms only concerning Russian aerial targets that it can shoot down.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, in the interview with UP

Quote: "Talking about 90-100% downing of enemy targets only applies to certain cruise missiles and Iranian kamikaze drones that our air defence forces can actually down.

Yes, Kyiv is relatively well protected, but the enemy terrorises the contact line areas every day with S-300 attacks and launches guided aerial bombs from aircraft. The enemy also often uses Kh-22, Kh-31, Iskander, Onyx, and other missiles against which Ukrainian air defence today does not have sufficiently effective means to shoot them down. Moreover, we still do not have the means to drive away Russian aircraft from our borders, which use anti-aircraft missiles every day."

Details: Ihnat recalled that modern F-16 fighter jets can be an effective "safety device" to keep Russian aircraft away from the Ukrainian border.

The Air Force spokesman noted that, despite the delivery of more advanced systems, the outdated S-300 and Buk M1 remain the basis of Ukrainian air defence.

Therefore, Ukraine continues to need the support of international partners. However, according to Ihnat, it will take years to modernise the air defence system completely and "close" the entire Ukrainian sky with reliable protection.

