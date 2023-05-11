Russia disperses its forces in Ukraine's south because they do not know where to expect a counteroffensive

The situation on the Kherson front is tense, and Russian troops are mining the left bank of the Dnipro River to prevent the Ukrainians from crossing the river for further liberation of the territories.

Source: Nataliya Humeniuk, spokesperson for the Defence Forces of the South, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, quoted by Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)

Quote: "The enemy continues to fire despite the fact that it still feels the pressure from our side and tries to take up positions very carefully because it feels uneasy in this area that we are working on."

Details: According to Humeniuk, Russian forces are closely mining the left bank of the Dnipro River in order to prevent Ukrainian Defence Forces from crossing the river and further land.

Spokesperson for the Defence Forces of the South also pointed to the evacuation of the local population as confirmation that the invaders are trying to set up a defence line.

Quote: "But their panic is visible and consists in the fact that they do not know from which direction to expect the maximum force of the attack, and that is why they are dispersing their efforts both on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts."

Background: Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the spokesperson for the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, stated in advance that the Russian soldiers on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, which is occupied, are constantly wearing body armour and carrying weapons, and their mood is "very depressed".

