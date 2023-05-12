All Sections
Zelenskyy barred from addressing Eurovision audience – The Times

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 03:59
Zelenskyy barred from addressing Eurovision audience – The Times
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

The organisers of Eurovision 2023 have responded by refusing Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s offer to deliver an address at the final of the contest, which will be held on 13 May.

Source: The Times

Details: The Times reported that Zelenskyy wanted to speak via video link in front of the multi-million Eurovision audience to call for further support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

However, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which is the organiser of Eurovision in Liverpool together with the BBC, rejected the Ukrainian president's request, The Times wrote.

"The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation. As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event. This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest. 

The request by Mr Zelenskyy to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event," the EBU replied.

BBC insiders told The Times that "difficult and delicate" negotiations are still ongoing, with Eurovision organisers fearing that the rejection would set a precedent in the future. However, as of 11 May, the possibility of Zelenskyy's address was considered "unacceptable".

Background: In March, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences refused to broadcast Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony for the second year in a row.

