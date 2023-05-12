Ukrainian defenders kill 750 Russian soldiers in one day
Friday, 12 May 2023, 07:59
Over the last 24 hours, the Defence Forces of Ukraine killed 750 invaders, destroyed 5 Russian tanks and 15 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 12 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 197,670 (+750) military personnel
- 3,745 (+5) tanks
- 7,295 (+8) infantry fighting vehicles
- 3,068 (+15) artillery systems
- 559 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 312 (+2) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,636 (+9) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 970 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 5,996 (+12) vehicles and tankers
- 393 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!