Ukrainian defenders kill 750 Russian soldiers in one day

DESTROYED RUSSIAN TANK. STOCK PHOTO OF THE GENERAL STAFF

Over the last 24 hours, the Defence Forces of Ukraine killed 750 invaders, destroyed 5 Russian tanks and 15 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 12 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 197,670 (+750) military personnel

3,745 (+5) tanks

7,295 (+8) infantry fighting vehicles

3,068 (+15) artillery systems

559 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

312 (+2) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,636 (+9) operational-tactical level UAVs

970 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

5,996 (+12) vehicles and tankers

393 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!