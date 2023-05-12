All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish Senate approves resolution on Ukraine's fast-track accession to NATO

Friday, 12 May 2023, 10:55

The Polish Senate has called for Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO, following the example of Sweden and Finland, and considers the July summit in Vilnius to be the key to this.

Source: Resolution of the Polish Senate quoted by Polskie Radio and European Pravda 

Quote: "After a year of horrific war, we know that Ukraine, by standing up to Russia, is defending Europe and is a key link in protecting the continent from aggression from the East."

Details: As the document states, "Ukraine today has the strongest army on the continent with extraordinary combat experience. The Ukrainian army is rapidly re-equipping with NATO equipment and using operational strategy and tactics developed over decades by Western allies." 

Advertisement:

"The defenders need real support through closer political and military cooperation with NATO countries," the document says.

The resolution states that during the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Ukraine should be offered "much more than previous statements of an open-door policy". The Vilnius summit should be an important stage in Ukraine's preparation for full membership, the senators stressed.

The Polish Senate believes that Ukraine's accession to NATO should be a political decision, as in the case of Finland and Sweden, and the result of a strategic analysis of challenges and threats beyond the Alliance's eastern border.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The resolution also says that if Russia defeats Ukraine, it will not stop at its western border. "The Alliance identified this threat at last year's NATO Summit in Madrid. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia correctly assessed the Russian threat. Most European capitals are only now agreeing with us," the resolution says.

It also states that Finland and Sweden "have been invited to join NATO under a procedure that has never been used before".

"Although Sweden is still outside the structures of the pact, the Allies have decided that they will defend it. The Senate of the Republic of Poland calls on NATO member states to apply a similar emergency procedure to Ukraine," the resolution reads.

The resolution has also expressed support for the demands of the countries bordering Russia for strong security guarantees for Ukraine.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that Ukraine will not agree to alternative proposals that could replace its membership in NATO. 
  • Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine will not be satisfied with any other decision of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July than real steps towards its membership of the Alliance.

Read more about this topic:
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no action plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: