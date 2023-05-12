All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers to replenish Black Sea Fleet with missile boats armed with Kalibr missiles

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 11:46
Occupiers to replenish Black Sea Fleet with missile boats armed with Kalibr missiles

Viktor Sokolov, the Commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, has said that in 2023, the composition of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation would be replenished with three small missile boats of the Karakurt series; each of these can carry 8 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Source: Kryminform news agency, citing Sokolov's interview with Krasnaya Zvezda outlet

Quote from Sokolov: "In 2023, the fleet plans to receive three of the newest missile cutters of the Karakurt series, armed with high-precision missile weapons, as well as a new patrol ship."

Details: Missile cutters of the Karakurt series are 67 metres long and 11 metres wide; they have a draft of 4 m, a displacement of about 800 tonnes and a sailing range of up to 2,500 miles. They can operate autonomously for 15 days.

Advertisement:

The Karakurt's main armament includes one 3S14 RK missile launcher with 8 Kalibr missiles, one 76-mm AK-176MA artillery system, a Pantsyr-M anti-aircraft missile system, and two machine guns.

In July 2021, the first boat from the Karakurt series was launched for the first time in Crimea, at the shipyard in Kerch.

In the interview, Sokolov also singled out Su-30SM fighter jets of the Black Sea Fleet of as "the most effective weapons".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "These combat vehicles belong to the 4+ generation and are designed to attack air, surface and ground targets, including infrastructure objects covered by air defence systems…

The greatest effectiveness of the Su-30SM was achieved by the use of Kh-31 supersonic anti-ship missiles, which, in combination with the high speed and excellent manoeuvrability of this missile, made it possible to overcome anti-aircraft defences and hit surface targets of the enemy while being deployed at the base points", Sokolov said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: