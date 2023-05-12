All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Concerned about exodus from Russia, Putin orders country to be made "attractive"

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 12 May 2023, 15:19
Concerned about exodus from Russia, Putin orders country to be made attractive
VLADIMIR PUTIN, A SCREENSHOT FROM THE SHAM "SIGNING OF TREATIES ON ACCESSION TO RUSSIA" ON 30 SEPTEMBER

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that his country should be made "attractive financially and socially" to stem the tide of Russian emigration that occurred in 2022 due to "socio-economic conditions".

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RBC; Interfax

Details: Putin has signed a decree amending the migration policy concept for 2019-2025.

Advertisement:

The concept now includes a clause stating that the authorities should create "attractive financial, social and other mechanisms for retaining human capital and reducing the outflow of the population" in Russia. The reason is that emigration from Russia increased in 2022 "under the influence of altered social and economic conditions".

A clause has also been added to the concept that refers to the need to "create conditions for the return" from abroad of residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine who have left since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Other clauses added to the concept refer to "creating conditions to ensure that only persons who are in its territory legally may participate in civil and other legal relations on the territory of the Russian Federation", as well as on "combating the formation of ethnic (multiethnic) enclaves".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: