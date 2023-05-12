All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to go on tour in Latin America

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 20:04
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to go on tour in Latin America
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, is planning a tour of Latin America in the second half of 2023.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, quoting Kuleba at a press conference with Mario Búcaro, Guatemalan Foreign Minister 

Quote: "Guatemala has reacted unprecedentedly to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We noticed this, and we will always be grateful. That's why I'm here. But I'm planning a bigger Latin American tour in the second half of the year. And as part of this tour, I intend to visit a number of countries in the region."

Details: Kuleba noted that Ukraine currently maintains a constant dialogue with many Latin American countries at the presidential level and at the level of foreign ministers.

According to him, 2023 will be  "the year of relations with Latin America" for Ukraine.

Background:

