All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister to go on tour in Latin America

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 20:04
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to go on tour in Latin America
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, is planning a tour of Latin America in the second half of 2023.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, quoting Kuleba at a press conference with Mario Búcaro, Guatemalan Foreign Minister 

Quote: "Guatemala has reacted unprecedentedly to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We noticed this, and we will always be grateful. That's why I'm here. But I'm planning a bigger Latin American tour in the second half of the year. And as part of this tour, I intend to visit a number of countries in the region."

Details: Kuleba noted that Ukraine currently maintains a constant dialogue with many Latin American countries at the presidential level and at the level of foreign ministers.

Advertisement:

According to him, 2023 will be  "the year of relations with Latin America" for Ukraine.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: