"I would personally visit this meeting" – Zelenskyy wants Latin America and Ukraine summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that he would like to hold a summit between Ukraine and the countries of Latin America and is ready to visit it personally in order to spread the peace formula for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 24 February

Quote: "Latin America is very important. I would like to organise a conference, a meeting, a summit between the countries of Latin America and Ukraine. You know how hard it is for me to leave Ukraine but I would do it specifically to attend this meeting.

I would be able to persuade them, their media, their society.

It is not humiliating for me – the crown will not fall off my head as I am not wearing it. I am ready to make advances. Our diplomats are making advances to reach understanding. We are ready to work 24/7. Tell us where we can buy more hours, and we will do it. This is how we should have been working for 30 years [since Ukraine gained its independence – ed.].

No one expected that Russia would decide to completely annihilate us."

Details: Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine’s cooperation with the countries of Africa and Latin America has been weak for many years, but at the moment it needs total support of the whole world.

The President states that there was no strong coalition of partners before the war, and this coalition has not been fully formed yet – the African continent and Latin America are yet to join it.

Zelenskyy added that he and his team are working so that Latin America, Africa, India and China join the peace formula: "The more countries we persuade to join, the stronger our support will be."

In particular, the president mentioned that it took a long time for some countries to change their neutral status even after the start of the full-scale invasion: "We [the Ukrainian government – ed.] worked on it and the Armed Forces did, as victories on the battlefield give confidence. No one likes ‘losers’, and no matter how scary that sounds, it's true. Everyone wants to be a winner."

He remarked that since the UN resolution was met with international support, he would like to organise a summit between the countries that supported it. Concerning those six countries that did not support the resolution, Zelenskyy stated that it is very hard to persuade those who have not experienced war: "Do war and loss, war and torture, war and rape really have to come to every household worldwide for people to finally admit the consequences of this bloody war?"

